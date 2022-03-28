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End Times Productions: Would America Really Win a 'Nuclear' WW3? [27.03.2022]
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102 views • March 28, 2022
I'm just sharing my thoughts on Ww3 and why I don't think America would win. This has nothing to do with politics, I'm just using critical thinking and logic to figure these things out. I'm just sharing my honest thoughts on the state of things. Think I'm wrong? Great!! Please let me know how you feel in the comments. I still love you though :)
Thanks for watching!
God Bless you all!!!!
9,334 views Mar 27, 2022
End Times Productions
520K subscribers
https://youtu.be/7uRc3UTygJI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBlXSyoT2PCHp-oMvPIEN6w
Thanks for watching!
God Bless you all!!!!
9,334 views Mar 27, 2022
End Times Productions
520K subscribers
https://youtu.be/7uRc3UTygJI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBlXSyoT2PCHp-oMvPIEN6w
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