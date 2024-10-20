Today, Qassam Brigades killed the commander of the 401st Brigade of the occupation army

Today, the Qassam Brigades killed the commander of the 401st Brigade of the occupation army..

💬Last May, the Qassam Brigades sent a message to the soldiers of the 401st Steel Heels Brigade, saying: "The marks of the shoes of the Qassam soldiers are still prominent on your faces."

Among the killed from the Brigade as shown in the video are:

➡️ Sebastian Ion, 401st Brigade Operations Commander.

➡️Neria Zisk, armored company commander in the 52nd HaBko'im Battalion of the 401st Brigade.

➡️Yair Zalof, Company Commander, 401st Brigade.

➡️David Shakori, deputy battalion commander, 601st Engineer Battalion, 401st Brigade.

➡️Kfir Yitzhak Bronko, platoon commander, 52nd Battalion, 401st Brigade.