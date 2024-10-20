Today, Qassam Brigades killed the commander of the 401st Brigade of the occupation army

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today, the Qassam Brigades killed the commander of the 401st Brigade of the occupation army..
💬Last May, the Qassam Brigades sent a message to the soldiers of the 401st Steel Heels Brigade, saying: "The marks of the shoes of the Qassam soldiers are still prominent on your faces."
Among the killed from the Brigade as shown in the video are:
➡️ Sebastian Ion, 401st Brigade Operations Commander.
➡️Neria Zisk, armored company commander in the 52nd HaBko'im Battalion of the 401st Brigade.
➡️Yair Zalof, Company Commander, 401st Brigade.
➡️David Shakori, deputy battalion commander, 601st Engineer Battalion, 401st Brigade.
➡️Kfir Yitzhak Bronko, platoon commander, 52nd Battalion, 401st Brigade.