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Austria has a nazi Chancellor
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31 views • October 26, 2021
1. The Austrian nazi Chancellor says that unvaxxed people could be locked up in their homes or hospitals. Fire that scumbag.
https://www.brighteon.com/51ed0dd5-3721-40ff-8ee1-c99d09de2d7e
2. THE MYSTERIOUS DEATH OF DR. FAUCI’S MOST NOTABLE CRITIC, KARI MULLIS. HAD HE LIVED DURING COVID... THEY WOULD HAVE NEVER BEEN ABLE TO PULL THIS PSYOP AND BE SUCCESSFUL
https://www.brighteon.com/ce4a2269-7c5e-4d7b-a574-d8c2f9e87446
3. Candace Owens Goes Absolutely Nuclear On Australia And The Lying Media
https://www.brighteon.com/8463bdc8-af08-4229-8dae-9ab4bd9fd4c2
4. This old communist scumbag, Noam Chomsky wants to put unvaxxed people in a covid Gulag.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/decrepit-globalist-mouthpiece-noam-chomsky-gaslighting-on-anti-jabbers_YffNBX7TwQKYif4.html
5. MAN LAYS DYING IN FRONT OF HOSPITAL THAT REFUSES TO OPEN THE DOOR - THIS WILL EVENTUALLY HAPPEN HERE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SycWNOSpEqEv/
https://www.brighteon.com/51ed0dd5-3721-40ff-8ee1-c99d09de2d7e
2. THE MYSTERIOUS DEATH OF DR. FAUCI’S MOST NOTABLE CRITIC, KARI MULLIS. HAD HE LIVED DURING COVID... THEY WOULD HAVE NEVER BEEN ABLE TO PULL THIS PSYOP AND BE SUCCESSFUL
https://www.brighteon.com/ce4a2269-7c5e-4d7b-a574-d8c2f9e87446
3. Candace Owens Goes Absolutely Nuclear On Australia And The Lying Media
https://www.brighteon.com/8463bdc8-af08-4229-8dae-9ab4bd9fd4c2
4. This old communist scumbag, Noam Chomsky wants to put unvaxxed people in a covid Gulag.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/decrepit-globalist-mouthpiece-noam-chomsky-gaslighting-on-anti-jabbers_YffNBX7TwQKYif4.html
5. MAN LAYS DYING IN FRONT OF HOSPITAL THAT REFUSES TO OPEN THE DOOR - THIS WILL EVENTUALLY HAPPEN HERE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SycWNOSpEqEv/
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