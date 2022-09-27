Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine:http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html





Does Turpentine Have Psychoactive Effects? - (Tripping From Turpentine)





A question I got asked recently by someone was "Does Turpentine have psychoactive effects?", so I decided to make this video to respond to this person fully.





In this video, I go into various reasons as to why Turpentine can induce psychoactive (psychedelic) effects in people who take it internally for healing, why not everyone gets psychoactive effects from taking Turpentine, how my recent LSD experience has affected the psychoactive effects I get when taking Turpentine for healing and much more.





If you want to hear about everything I have mentioned above but in way more detail I highly recommend you watch this video from start to finish.





