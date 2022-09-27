Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine:http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html
Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html
My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil
Does Turpentine Have Psychoactive Effects? - (Tripping From Turpentine)
A question I got asked recently by someone was "Does Turpentine have psychoactive effects?", so I decided to make this video to respond to this person fully.
In this video, I go into various reasons as to why Turpentine can induce psychoactive (psychedelic) effects in people who take it internally for healing, why not everyone gets psychoactive effects from taking Turpentine, how my recent LSD experience has affected the psychoactive effects I get when taking Turpentine for healing and much more.
If you want to hear about everything I have mentioned above but in way more detail I highly recommend you watch this video from start to finish.
Tip Me Through Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/sunfruitdan
Pledge To Me Via Patreon: https://patreon.com/sunfruitdan
Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:
(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan
(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan
Check Out My Fitness Youtube Channel By Clicking Here: bit.ly/2gLRhTK
Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS
The Shoes I Wear:
Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE
Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY
The Superfoods I Use:
Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy
Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz
The Supplements I Use:
Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T
Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm
Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0
Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb
Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.