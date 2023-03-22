LEVEL 100 (FTAOL - From Truth And Other Lies)

ODD TV hat zum Film "Level" einen Track gemacht und wir haben dazu ein Video mit doppelten Untertiteln erstellt!
Die flache Erde ist der Schlüssel und eines der mit Abstand wichtigsten Themen überhaupt.
Wie können wir in die Zukunft gehen ohne zu wissen wo wir sind und warum wir hier sind?!
Dazu empfehlen wir die verlinkten Filme und natürlich alle Videos von Andreas.
Trotzdem müsst ihr auch weiter selbst forschen, vergleichen und euren Kopf benutzen.
Wenn man es erstmal sieht, kann man es nie wieder übersehen und die NASA Fakes sind so offensichtlich.
Viele Grüße,
FTAOL-Mirror
Unsere Kanäle:
https://linktr.ee/fromtruthandotherlies
MusiK:
ODD TV - LEVEL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oft4WPOuadA
Weitere ODD TV Links: https://links.page/oddtv
Level Film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WffliCP2dU0 (DE Untertitel)
Next Level Film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IGGT_ukOcPY (DE Ton)
Next Level Film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3OfbwhU5PQk (English)
Andreas Playlist: https://www.wuwox.com/w/p/kQ7jkwuWaLDk3z2pPgP7UW
