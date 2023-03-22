LEVEL 100 (FTAOL - From Truth And Other Lies)

Create New Account
ODD TV hat zum Film "Level" einen Track gemacht und wir haben dazu ein Video mit doppelten Untertiteln erstellt!


Die flache Erde ist der Schlüssel und eines der mit Abstand wichtigsten Themen überhaupt.

Wie können wir in die Zukunft gehen ohne zu wissen wo wir sind und warum wir hier sind?!

Dazu empfehlen wir die verlinkten Filme und natürlich alle Videos von Andreas.

Trotzdem müsst ihr auch weiter selbst forschen, vergleichen und euren Kopf benutzen.

Wenn man es erstmal sieht, kann man es nie wieder übersehen und die NASA Fakes sind so offensichtlich.


Viele Grüße,

FTAOL-Mirror


Unsere Kanäle:

https://linktr.ee/fromtruthandotherlies


MusiK:

ODD TV - LEVEL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oft4WPOuadA

Weitere ODD TV Links: https://links.page/oddtv


Level Film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WffliCP2dU0 (DE Untertitel)

Next Level Film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IGGT_ukOcPY (DE Ton)

Next Level Film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3OfbwhU5PQk (English)


Andreas Playlist: https://www.wuwox.com/w/p/kQ7jkwuWaLDk3z2pPgP7UW

flat eartheric dubayflache erdeoddtvhibbeleriss stationtruthmusiclevel filmchnopflochyoicenetnasa spacenikon p1000 zoom

