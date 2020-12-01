CONTAGION (2011) - Vaccines and Lotteries - Day 133

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Contagion is about the fictional pandemic of MEV-1 virus
Distributed by - Warner Bros. Pictures
Directed by - Steven Soderbergh
Scene -
A birthday-based lottery is used to deploy the vaccine, with randomly chosen, numbered ping-pong balls read aloud on live television, to most fairly determine who will get treated first.
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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0mm0NfcDfB0
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