COVID 19 IS A HOAX - Dr. KAUFMAN Exposes the LIES Covid19 HOAX, PCR tests and more

HIGHLY Credible Dr. Andrew Kaufman EXPOSES the LIES of COVID19, how it's almost ENTIRELY a Statistical LIE, the "Virus" has NEVER been isolated (and in fact Infectious Viruses do not exist), How they're gotten the DNA from BACTERIA which are nearly always or always what is actually CLAIMED to be Viruses but are not and MORE!GOOGLE EVENT 201 - THIS IS ALL A PLANNED HOAXEvent 201 simulates an outbreak of a novel zoonotic coronavirus transmitted from bats to pigs to people that eventually becomes efficiently transmissible from person to person, leading to a severe pandemic. The pathogen and the disease it causes are modeled largely on SARS, but it is more transmissible in the community setting by people with mild symptoms.The disease starts in pig farms in Brazil, quietly and slowly at first, but then it starts to spread more rapidly in healthcare settings. When it starts to spread efficiently from person to person in the low-income, densely packed neighborhoods of some of the megacities in South America, the epidemic explodes. It is first exported by air travel to Portugal, the United States, and China and then to many other countries. Although at first some countries are able to control it, it continues to spread and be reintroduced, and eventually no country can maintain control.There is no possibility of a vaccine being available in the first year. There is a fictional antiviral drug that can help the sick but not significantly limit spread of the disease.