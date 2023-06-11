Create New Account
ALIEN SHIPS OVER USA
The Master's Voice Prophecy
Published Yesterday |

Alien ships will be seen all over the world but the biggest of them will be in American skies. These are demonic manifestations of Satan but many people will be fascinated by them, let the wise be warned of what is coming in the future and stay away from them.

americagodjesus christalienschristjesusalienufoprophecyusafuturedemonicend timeslast dayslordend of daysyahwisegod almightylord jesus christthe lord jesus christdemonic manifestationsmasters voicealien shipsfascinated

