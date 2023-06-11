ALIEN SHIPS OVER USA

Alien ships will be seen all over the world but the biggest of them will be in American skies. These are demonic manifestations of Satan but many people will be fascinated by them, let the wise be warned of what is coming in the future and stay away from them.
