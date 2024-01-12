⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(6 – 12 January 2024)

▫️In the period from 6 to 12 Jan 2024, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have inflicted 23 group strikes with long-range maritime and airborne high-precision weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched ballistic missiles and UAVs, at Ukrainian military-industrial complex facilities that manufacture, upgrade and repair aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, armoured vehicles, missile launchers and artillery systems.

In addition, the locations of the AFU units, nationalist formations, and foreign mercenaries were hit. The purpose of the strikes has been achieved. All the assigned targets have been engaged.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces have improved the situation along the front line in several sectors, and repelled 27 attacks launched by assault groups of AFU 32nd, 43rd, and 115th mechanised, 57th mechanised infantry, 25th airborne, and 95th air assault brigades near Sinkovka, Ivanovka Peschanoye, and Berestovoye (Kharkov region).

The enemy has suffered losses of more than 585 troops, three tanks, 14 armoured fighting vehicles, 18 motor vehicles, 11 field artillery guns, as well as one Grad MLRS vehicle.

◽️ In Krasny Liman direction, the Tsentr Group of Forces' units, aviation, and artillery have launched strikes at clusters of manpower of AFU 63rd, 66th mechanised, 100th, 125th Territorial Defence, 5th, 13th National Guard brigades close to Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), Torskoye, Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic) & Serebryansky forestry.

The enemy has lost up to 995 troops killed and wounded, 5 armoured fighting vehicles, 25 motor vehicles, and five field artillery guns.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, the Yug Group of Forces supported by air and artillery fire have repelled six enemy attacks. Fire was also launched at units of AFU 22nd, 28th, 42nd, 93rd mechanised, 3rd, 5th, 92nd assault, and 112th Territorial Defence brigades near Krasnoye, Kurdyumovka, Antonovka, Bogdanovka, Kleshcheyevka, and Andreyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were more than 1,785 servicemen, five tanks, 20 armoured fighting vehicles, including two Bradley IFVs and five Kozak armoured fighting vehicles, 63 motor vehicles, as well as 14 field artillery guns.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces have repelled seven enemy attacks. Air strikes and artillery fire hit AFU units near Novomikhailovka, Paraskoviyevka, Pavlovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye region).

Over the week, the enemy has suffered losses of up to 850 troops, three tanks, 11 armoured fighting vehicles, 22 motor vehicles, 15 field artillery guns, as well as one Grad MLRS vehicle.▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, the Russian Group of Forces' units have taken more advantageous lines and positions, and also repelled one attack of the 3rd Operational Brigade's assault group of Ukrainian National Guard close to Rabotino (Zaporozhye region). In addition, fire damage was inflicted on personnel and military hardware of AFU 117th, 118th mechanised, 128th mountain assault, 14th, 15th National Guard brigades near Malaya Tokmachka, Verbovoye, Novoprokopovka, and Rabotino (Zaporozhye region). The enemy has lost up to 230 servicemen, three tanks, 10 armoured fighting vehicles, 17 motor vehicles, and three field artillery guns.

◽️ In Kherson direction, the enemy's attempts to cross the Dnepr River to land on the left bank and islands were thwarted by preventive actions of the Russian Armed Forces.

Aviation and artillery inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of AFU 35th, 38th Marines, 121th Territorial Defence brigades near Mikhailovka, Tyaginka, Ivanovka, Sablukovka, and Kacharovka (Kherson region).

The AFU lost up to 275 troops killed and wounded, one tank, 21 motor vehicles, 15 boats and seven field artillery guns as a result of the actions of the Russian troops.

◽️ Over the past week, 48 Ukrainian servicemen surrendered, 35 of them in Kupyansk direction.

◽️ Russian Aerospace Forces and air defence units have shot down Su-25, Su-27 aircraft, as well as one Mi-8 helicopter of the Ukrainian Air Force. In addition, 35 HIMARS and Uragan MLRS projectiles, six Neptune anti-ship missiles, two MALD guided aerial missiles, and 161 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down during the week.

◽️ Operational-Tactical and Missile Troops of the Russian Groups of Forces destroyed two P-18 radars for detecting and tracking air targets, 10 ammunition depots, and one electronic warfare station.

📊 In total, 567 airplanes and 265 helicopters, 10,620 unmanned aerial vehicles, 447 air defence missile systems, 14,578 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,202 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 7,694 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 17,345 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.