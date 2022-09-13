China’s Economy Is Facing Multiple Binding Constraints

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p1kig797d'
09/12/2022 Phyllis Papadavid of Asia House: The Chinese economy is facing multiple binding constraints. We’re not only seeing a slowdown in growth but also structural constraints and debt issues. In addition, there is a continued policy where some of the country is still in lockdown