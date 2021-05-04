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Scientists Create Part-Human/Part-Monkey Embryos
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56 views • May 04, 2021
Scientists Create Part-Human/Part-Monkey Embryos
https://odysee.com/@BrotherJamesKey:f/Scientists-Create-New-Part-Human-Part-Monkey-Embryos:d
Part-human, part-monkey embryos grown in lab dishes
https://www.livescience.com/human-monkey-chimeric-embryos.html
As one observer said, quote: "The goal of this science is to create a new human/monkey species, and then kill it and harvest its organs."
https://vimeo.com/brotherjameskey
http://www.glorytogodvideos.com/
https://odysee.com/@BrotherJamesKey:f/Scientists-Create-New-Part-Human-Part-Monkey-Embryos:d
Part-human, part-monkey embryos grown in lab dishes
https://www.livescience.com/human-monkey-chimeric-embryos.html
As one observer said, quote: "The goal of this science is to create a new human/monkey species, and then kill it and harvest its organs."
https://vimeo.com/brotherjameskey
http://www.glorytogodvideos.com/
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