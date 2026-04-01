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Eagle, Bat, Moon, Jupiter and #Chemtrails #SkyWatch
MJTank
MJTank
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18 views • 7 days ago

Doing the #SkyWatch in Virginia on March 26, 2026. Eagle, bat, moon, Jupiter Wow #Chemtrails again, for the 3rd day in a row. March weather in Virginia: Windy, with a 4/7 chance that cloud is SMARTdust said one of the flying creatures. #EarthAlliance #OSINT

Starting to wonder if chemtrails are a GOOD thing: Test this theory, based on the observable difference of the Sun’s color, now more white and intense and burny compared to the yellower Sun of Pre-2012 or so- IF the “Solar Flash” is happening, and #genpop can’t handle getting hit with the necessary number of truth-bombs to get the up-to-speed yet, THEN maybe they’re spraying so #genpop doesn’t fry like fish sticks? Be patient, give ‘em time, and suck it up buttercup?

That’s fine, I’ve been enacting defenses and SMARTdust-destroying #DETOX already since it’s only been 20 years I’ve been “noticing” and taking notes and doin homework and figuring out #Solutions. The #genpop tho, and the extremely-more-flammable forests and woodlands… How much damage does Earth and Humanity want to take? Who’s going to own up to this activity and explain their self?

www.linktr.ee/mjtank108

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chemtrailmoonjupiterastronomynanoboteaglealuminum oxidebatskywatchbald eaglesmartdust
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