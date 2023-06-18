The people who want to censor us refuse to debate us | Michael Shellenberger

"The people who want to censor us refuse to debate us. They’re in the grip of a pathological mix of arrogance and insecurity. We will debate them anytime, anywhere."
Until then, join our free speech movement, with Matt Taibbi, Michael Shellenberger & Russell Brand - We launch 7 pm this Thursday, June 22 @ Central Hall Westminster, London!
https://twitter.com/shellenberger/status/1670454110661799937?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.