Dr. Tracy Høeg: We Found a Highly Unfavorable Risk-Benefit Analysis for the College-Aged Booster Mandates

https://gnews.org/articles/602363
摘要：12/13/2022 Dr. Tracy Høeg:our most recent paper, looked at the college age of booster mandates and we found a highly unfavorable risk benefit analysis. It's over 18 fold higher than their expected reduction of COVID 19 hospitalizations from getting that booster dose.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.