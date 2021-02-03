Elijah comes leading world wide revival

TWO DREAMS THAT PREDICT BROKEN FAMILIES WILL COME BACK TOGETHER in the last great move of God!



I have often wondered how our Prophet Elijah would bring the hearts of the Father's back to their children and the hearts of the children back to their fathers.



In this video God Almighty reveals how Elijah will bring families back together in a last great end time revival.



WORLD WIDE REVIVAL SOON TO TAKE PLACE

When the Two Witnesses are filled at the beginning of the Great Tribulation so too will the Bride of Christ.



This revival will last right up to the time of the Rapture.



This will be the last great move of God before Jesus comes at the Rapture.



The Great Tribulation is soon to commence.



Watch for President Trumps announcement of a 7 year peace agreement with Israel and the Palestinians.



Watch for God’s Two Witnesses to appear. I believe one of them is our Prophet Elijah.



You do not want to miss this great move of God or you may fail to be made ready for the Rapture and be left behind for the Wrath of God.



The Wrath of God will takes place immediately after the Rapture.



Correction: The park where I am videoing is called Sax Point.



Ranger