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China Lockdown ESCALATES: Residents Fenced, Locked In. Still no Food! (MIRRORED)
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705 views • April 27, 2022
China Lockdown ESCALATES: Residents Fenced, Locked In. Still no Food! (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from thetruthergirls at:-
https://youtu.be/v7fNNi2UaOM
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Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/2gjRgE64dB1u/
Mirrored from thetruthergirls at:-
https://youtu.be/v7fNNi2UaOM
Get $150 off 3-month supply of MRES that last 25 years or $50 off 1 month
http://preparewithtruthergirls.com
Thank you for your support at http://patreon.com/thetruthergirls
FB http://facebook.com/thetruthergirls
Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/2gjRgE64dB1u/
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