World Digital ID (if you still didn't understand it). Link in the description.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/5s42velr0NVP/
Even if I would never read my Bible during my entire life, I would still refuse anything IN MY BODY based in HOAXES (the body is MINE) and I would still refuse to be connected with any AI globalized totalitarian system, because this is SLAVERY!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.