1 MIN AGO： Keir Starmer FLIPS OUT After Jeremy Corbyn Gave Him A BRUTAL REALITY CHECK
gideonsboot
gideonsboot
27 followers
83 views • 14 hours ago

Jeremy Corbyn spoke to a large audience at the Wide Awake festival in Brockwell Park, London, asserting, “Our hope lies in our diversity.” Recently, Prime Minister Keir Starmer warned that the UK could become an “island of strangers” unless there were enhanced efforts to address migration and integration. This statement prompted many to recall the rhetoric of Conservative politician Enoch Powell's infamous 1968 speech, often referred to as the “rivers of blood” speech, which predicted that white British citizens would become “strangers in their own country.” In response, Corbyn told the crowd at the Wide Awake festival, “Let’s put an end to this absurd notion that we are a country of strangers. We don’t need to hear any more of the same old rhetoric that the disgraced Enoch Powell used when I was young in the 1960s. Our community, our strength, our joy, our lives, our hope come from our diversity and our varied backgrounds.”

Keywords
londonjeremy corbynenoch powellrhetorickeir starmerisland of strangerswide awake festivalinfamous 1968 speech
