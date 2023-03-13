Magnetic Pole Shift - then what? Quartet Preview

What will be the effects of a magnetic pole shift? How might it affect the Earth's magnetosphere, computers, Akashic records, even our memories and DNA? Might this accelerate the emergence of a new human? Gregg Braden, John Petersen, and Mark Gober unpack this fascinating topic.
