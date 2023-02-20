Cincinnati Closing Off Ohio River Water Intakes to Stop Contamination from East Palestine Derailment

#EastPalestine #Cincinnati #News- Greater Cincinnati Water Works will close Cincinnati's water intake in the Ohio River ahead of anticipated contaminated water from the East Palestine train derailment, the agency announced Friday morning. Closing the intakes is "out of an abundance of caution," GCWW said.





The contamination is expected to reach the portion of the Ohio River from which Cincinnati draws its drinking water early Monday, GCWW said. #EastPalestine #Cincinnati #News

