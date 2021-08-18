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WHY DO PEOPLE SUFFER? Part 6: Conducting Spiritual Warfare
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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102 views • August 18, 2021

More than likely you know someone that is afflicted by evil spirits. Spiritual warfare is a subject that many Christians don’t like to talk about even though the practice of casting out demons was something that occupied much Jesus’ time when He walked on the earth.

All born again believers in Christ have been given the authority to deal with devils, meaning we have the right to bind them in the areas we live, work and operate, and cast them out as well. This is achieved by determining the history of the area you are operating in, what kind of people are living there and their type of religion. However, it is necessary to incapacitate the strong man if you want to plunder his house.

This means you must bind the strong man over the person before you can proceed to cast out the demons. Jesus also told us there are certain unclean spirits which require prayer and fasting. The Lord wants us to fast in order to break loose the bands of wickedness, to remove heavy burdens, to set the oppressed free, and to break all yokes of bondage. This was an important message if you are falling short of the abundant life promised by Jesus.

Sermon Outline: https://www.eaec.org/sermons/2018/RLJ-1655.pdf

JUNE 10, 2018 -- RLJ-1655

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