Bitcoin Price Collapse! Why Price And Risk Management Are Everything

Bitcoin traded into a massive supply zone last week, and now it's trading down almost 8 percent. It's crucial to move your money around on the basis of supply and demand... otherwise you can get burned really bad, really fast. The prices at which you engage markets are everything!



Understanding the logic of supply and demand can really take your money management to the next level. Trading is all about putting the pieces of the supply and demand puzzle together, so we use this opportunity to illustrate the supply and demand principles at work in this particular context.



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Disclaimer: For educational purposes only. Nothing in this video should be taken as advice for what to do with your money; only you can make that kind of decision for yourself. We are not financial advisers, anything commented on should not be interpreted as investment advice.



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