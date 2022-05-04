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221) Fritar nano-micro routers intracorporais (EMP)
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650 views • May 04, 2022
Pulsos electromagnético de alta tensão para fritar nanotecnologia injectada. Endereços MAC são desactivados.
Créditos à LA QUINTA COLUMNA, Maio 03, 2022:
DIRECTO NOCTURNO DE LA QUINTA COLUMNA - PROGRAMA 310
https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/DIRECTONOCTURNODELAQUINTACOLUMNA-PROGRAMA310-:6
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Créditos à LA QUINTA COLUMNA, Maio 03, 2022:
DIRECTO NOCTURNO DE LA QUINTA COLUMNA - PROGRAMA 310
https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/DIRECTONOCTURNODELAQUINTACOLUMNA-PROGRAMA310-:6
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
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