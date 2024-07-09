First Speech after Re-Elected MP Jeremy Corbyn, strong demand for #UK leadership committed to standing against the #Israeli war of #Genocide in #Gaza

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In his first speech after the elections, #British politician Jeremy Corbyn, reelected to his seat in Parliament, emphasized that his victory underscores a strong demand for #UK leadership committed to standing against the #Israeli war of #Genocide in #Gaza
@MostMoralArmy
This is from July 5th.