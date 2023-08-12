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#275 - Grass-fed Beef, Goat, and Lamb Meat Crushes The Spike Protein!
Kingdom Business Lifestyle
Kingdom Business Lifestyle
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114 views • August 12, 2023

**Disclaimer - I am not a doctor, this is not medical advice, seek a professional at your own risk.

Today I am going to prove to you from published studies how CLA in beef and lamb as well as goat actually freezes or binds up the Spike protein and making it ineffective.

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Cory Gray

“We Take Over The World For Jesus!”

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jesuslambbeefgoatbanning meatbeef banbanning farmingkingdom of god is heresatan exposed and crushedfollow the podcast
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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