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HOW DARE YOU Ask Tough Questions After We Hired Females + Trans (Mocking Biden Admin)
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381 views • January 30, 2021
Jen Psaki, the new White House press secretary, was recently asked about the GameStop situation and it's affect on the stock market, and she immediately referred to treasury secretary Janet Yellen being the first female. Shielding herself with identity politics from her lousy answer. Let's extrapolate it out on words and see Just how important Wokeness and identity politics are to the Biden administration as demonstrated by the press secretary.
#Jen Psaki #mocking #satire #identitypolitics
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#Jen Psaki #mocking #satire #identitypolitics
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Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
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http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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