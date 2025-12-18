Brighteon Broadcast News, Dec 18, 2025 - MIT Nuclear Fusion Scientist Murdered as Nations Race for Power Dominance in Age of AI

- Murder of Nuno Lori Loreiro and Implications for Fusion Energy (0:10)

- Energy Crisis in the US and Global Competition (3:33)

- China's Energy Advantages and US Vulnerabilities (5:54)

- Literacy Crisis in the US and Its Implications (9:44)

- Brighteon Books and AI-Generated Content (18:31)

- Gold and Silver Price Trends and Geopolitical Implications (34:51)

- Venezuela's Oil Embargo and Potential US Military Intervention (36:44)

- The Role of Literacy in US Industrialization and Empire (49:50)

- The End of the US Empire and the Rise of New Powers (51:45)

- Interview with Dr. Tau Braun on Vaccines and Autism (55:12)

- Understanding Copper and Zinc Ratios (1:10:09)

- Venom Tech and Biological Weapons (1:26:45)

- Depopulation and Government Warfare (1:32:56)

- Vaccines and Autism: Glycan Antigen Conditioning Model (1:42:30)

- Thymus Gland and Immune Memory (1:47:03)

- Support for Independent Research (1:52:06)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we're helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





