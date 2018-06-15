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6/15/18 TRUMP On IG REPORT, FBI: "DEN OF THIEVES" #SCUM #BRAVEHEART
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20 views • January 03, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
6/15/18 PRESIDENT TRUMP began his 72nd year with a verbal bang, straight talking the media about the obvious criminality inherent in Horowitz's IG Report. Meanwhile, a patriot appears to have performed an act of Civil Disobedience on the bridge that crosses the Hoover Dam. Also, a FF may have been derailed in OR due to the speaking out of a cab driver.
The blog with links for the video will be posted shortly.
Here is a link to the Mel Gibson RANT on the Hollywood pedo-elite:
https://phibetaiota.net/2018/06/mel-gibson-hollywood-is-institutionalized-pedophilia-drenched-in-the-blood-of-innocent-children/#more-131564
For a clear run down of the IG Report cover up:
https://www.judicialwatch.org/press-room/in-the-news/fitton-doj-fbi-bent-over-backwards-to-protect-clinton/?utm_source=deployer&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=on+the+air&utm_term=members&utm_content=20180615211640
Please support Judicial Watch!
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6/15/18 PRESIDENT TRUMP began his 72nd year with a verbal bang, straight talking the media about the obvious criminality inherent in Horowitz's IG Report. Meanwhile, a patriot appears to have performed an act of Civil Disobedience on the bridge that crosses the Hoover Dam. Also, a FF may have been derailed in OR due to the speaking out of a cab driver.
The blog with links for the video will be posted shortly.
Here is a link to the Mel Gibson RANT on the Hollywood pedo-elite:
https://phibetaiota.net/2018/06/mel-gibson-hollywood-is-institutionalized-pedophilia-drenched-in-the-blood-of-innocent-children/#more-131564
For a clear run down of the IG Report cover up:
https://www.judicialwatch.org/press-room/in-the-news/fitton-doj-fbi-bent-over-backwards-to-protect-clinton/?utm_source=deployer&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=on+the+air&utm_term=members&utm_content=20180615211640
Please support Judicial Watch!
Thank yo to everyone who supports You Are Free TV! I am so grateful for your prayers, actions, comments, news clips and donations!! Let's defeat the totalitarian globalists! I will see you on the prayer wave and also in the live streams that will hopefully begin tomorrow! YOU ARE FREE!!
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Thanks so much for supporting this Independent News Channel!!
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