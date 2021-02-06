BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Day of the Assembly Part 2-E
Scott Stephens TV
Scott Stephens TV
34 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • February 06, 2021
One of the greatest mysteries in all Holy Scripture is God’s ekklesia. Tragically, most Jews and Christians are grossly ignorant of this institutional body. Apart from a solid understanding of the Day of the Assembly (i.e. the Day of the Ekklesia), it is impossible to have a solid grasp of the true identity and purpose of God’s ekklesia. In this fifth video of Part 2 of his series, Scott shares some instances in the New Testament (Covenant) where Jesus unequivocally revealed and declared Himself to be God.

Link to Scott's BItChute channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ro6vKPfd9WBz/

Follow Scott's videos uncensored on his Odysee channel https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ScottStephensTV:c

Link to Scott's BrandNewTube channel: https://brandnewtube.com/search?keyword=scottstephenstv

Help Scott equip the body of Christ to effectively reach millions of people with the gospel of Jesus Christ. You can help by (1) sharing this video with others (2) getting Scott's books, and effectively sharing your faith to lead others into God's Kingdom, (3) praying for Scott's ministry, and (4) giving financial support to produce materials and media to promote the gospel of Jesus the Messiah.


Link to Scott's ebooks on Amazon Kindle: http://www.amazon.com/Scott-Stephens/e/B00ML3JHT4/ref=dp_byline_cont_ebooks_1


Financial support can be given electronically, or by check or money order at the links below:

https://www.paypal.me/SCOTTSTEPHENSTV

SCOTT STEPHENS TV
PO BOX 391
OWASSO, OK 74055
Keywords
royal priesthoodholy nationekklesiaecclesiologyreligious vocabularyreligious understandingpope petertorah churchchurch originspeculiar peopledivine nature
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Curfews Imposed Across France Amid Escalating Nationwide Unrest

Curfews Imposed Across France Amid Escalating Nationwide Unrest

Garrison Vance
Banking on bias: How top U.S. banks silently closed accounts over politics and faith

Banking on bias: How top U.S. banks silently closed accounts over politics and faith

Zoey Sky
New AI Wearables Challenge Existing Privacy Laws Amid Continuous Listening Capabilities

New AI Wearables Challenge Existing Privacy Laws Amid Continuous Listening Capabilities

Douglas Harrington
FBI warns of 4 major election scams targeting voters ahead of 2026 midterms

FBI warns of 4 major election scams targeting voters ahead of 2026 midterms

Willow Tohi
ICE pursuit in Houston targeted suspect who died seven years ago, family documents show

ICE pursuit in Houston targeted suspect who died seven years ago, family documents show

Willow Tohi
Historic Clock Tower Collapses in Limoges as Nationwide Protests Bring Over 1,200 Arrests

Historic Clock Tower Collapses in Limoges as Nationwide Protests Bring Over 1,200 Arrests

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy