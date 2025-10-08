What will be the OncoGenX recommended serving and synergies

Dr Jonathan Group, DC: I wanted to mention, the recommended serving that Dr Judy has come up with, is one teaspoon twice a day for five days and then take a couple days off. Is that still correct? Judy?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: Yes, that's still correct, so that you can rebuild. Because while you're processing, as Kelly learned, you want to make sure it's not too much. In the days of HIV AIDS, there was a syndrome called immune reconstitution inflammatory syndrome IRIS, and many might think of it as Herxheimer.

So it's a syndrome because when you wake up, your system has been hibernating, literally hibernating, poisoned so that you don't sense these and you've been plasticized. That's why we do a liver cleanse first, or intermittently. That's why we take a few days off. And I even recommend using things like Oxy Powder or doing a liver cleanse on Friday night at the Sabbath rest. And that follows by the Oxy Powder and the liver cleanse kit of Global Healing, is how we develop this, and I use it on myself and for other types of viral diseases, including my Ebola.

