CANADIAN PREPPER 27 OCT 2023, ⚡EMERGENCY ALERT: US IMPLIMENTS WAR MEASURES, AIRCRAFT CARRIER OFF IRAN COAST! WW3 MILITARY DRAFT

US halts exports of most civilian firearms for 90 days.

WASHINGTON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. has stopped issuing export licenses for most civilian firearms and ammunition for 90 days for all non-governmental users, the Commerce Department said on Friday, citing national security and foreign policy interests.

Subscribe to this channel for daily Canadian Prepper uploads.

The Apocalypse is a given at this point. Prepare for it here. Use discount code SURVIVALPREPPER for 10% off / Premium Survival/ Emergency Equipment Get an emergency winter heaterhttps://canadianpreparedness.ca/colle...











