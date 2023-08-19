👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weaponhttps://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos





EVICTED?! The Maui Massacre Corruption Just Got Even WORSE!





You will not believe todays video. we’ll be looking in depth as to the deliberate lack of response by government officials in Maui and even President Joe Bidens insulting offer to Hawaiians. We’ll also be discussing how those in Maui with homes still standing are actually being evicted and so much more.

Maui Emergency Management Agency director Herman Andaya, who made reportedly made the final decision AGAINST activating the emergency sirens in Lahaina, Maui, has RESIGNED.





The sirens were meant to alert residents of imminent tsunamis, wildfires, terrorist attacks, etc.

Residents have concluded the use of the sirens would’ve saved COUNTLESS lives, but Director Andaya said he had “NO REGRETS” about refusing to activate the sirens.





Hawaii Gov. Josh Green has consistently defended the refusal to use sirens.





SHOULD THE DIRECTOR BE PROSECUTED IN RELATION TO THE DEATHS OF OVER 100+ CITIZENS OF LAHAINA?”

The devastating situation in Maui have proved once again that the US govt is incompetent and unreliable in a time of need.

The EMERGENCY CHIEF refused to sound the city’s evacuation alarms IN AN EMERGENCY!

The Deputy Director in charge of WATER refused to open water ways to help the firefighters who begged for it.

Maui Emergecy Management Agency chief Herman Andaya has resigned due to “health reasons” after he refused to play sirens to alert Maui residents of the fire.

He should be dragged away in handcuffs and thrown in jail instead.

Before resigning, Andaya made it clear that he did not regret his decision to not alert residents.

So now we’ve seen officials in Maui not only purposely not sounding the emergency sirens but also purposely saying no to using the vast amounts of water available to put out the fires! What is happening here?! Forgive me if I’m wrong here but when there is an emergency taking place, shouldn’t it be all hands on deck? Shouldn’t officials do everything they possibly can like sound the alarms and use the water that’s available to put out fires?





Listen as a Maui resident discusses a meeting between the Hawaii governor and land developers





To add insult to injury, now those fortunate enough to still have homes left standing are now facing another obstacle. Eviction.





700 bucks in Hawaii, the most expensive state in America is equivalent to about $350 in the rest of the states. Again, this is per household not per survivor.

Over one week has passed and STILL, zero aid is getting to Americans suffering in Maui. Maybe it was given to Ukraine.

Okay so let’s take a look at the investors behind Alexander & Baldwin. Blackrock. Vanguard. State Street. Interesting.

What’s also interesting is just how intense and unusual these fires seem to be.

Alright so let’s put on our tinfoil hats for a moment and check out this interesting press release from 2018 titled “Aluminum Dust from Geoengineering Fueling Super Wildfires According to Author”. Now stick with me as we read this.





“While researching for his new novel, author Denis Mills discovered an alarming link between chemtrails and the super wildfires.

The author discovered that unprecedented levels of aluminum and barium nanodust, primary components in chemtrails, both of which are incendiary, are fueling the ferocity of the super wildfires.





A retired USAF brigadier general, Gen. Charles Jones, has been quoted from a public source as stating, "These white aircraft spray trails are the result of scientifically verifiable spraying of aluminum particles and other toxic heavy metals, polymers and chemicals."

"Millions of tons of aluminum and barium are being sprayed almost daily across the U.S., stated Mills, a former naval officer and UCLA graduate.

"Just sprinkle aluminum or barium dust on a fire and see what happens. It's near explosive. When wildfires break out, the aluminum/barium dust results in levels of fire intensity so great as to cause firefighters to coin a new term ̶ 'firenados,' " he said.

“The government has for years denied the existence of chemtrail spraying. It now calls the program by various names, all under Geoengineering.”





