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Fibroids: Top 2 Things You Should Do ASAP to Heal - Home Remedies & Health Coach Certification
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108 views • August 19, 2022
Contrary to their name, fibroids are not fibrous at all. Rather, they are growths of smooth muscle and connective tissue that most often appear on the walls of the uterus. Although it can be frightening to hear that you have a growth of any kind, rest assured that fibroids are noncancerous and usually harmless. They are also quite common: fibroids affect more than 50 percent of women overall and are the most common reason for major surgery. Learn more about colon cleansing & get the free book I mentioned at: https://arukah.com/blog/colon-cleanseSHOW LESS
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