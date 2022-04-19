A Russian Thanks the NFSC for Taking Down CCP and Removing Putin’s Big Supporter

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【Ukraine Rescue】04/17/2022 A Russian tells Nicole that his family and friends were in Russia opposing Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and later fled to Poland for fear of danger. Russia is full of political propaganda, and Putin is following the CCP’s example of “stability overrides everything.” Putin cannot represent the Russian people, just as the CCP does not represent the Chinese. He thanks the NFSC for eliminating the CCP and removing a strong supporter of Putin for the Russian people.