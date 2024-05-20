The Alex Jones Show May 19, 2024

May 19, 2024





Original title:





Helicopter Crash Involving Iran President & Top Officials Sparks World War III Fears as Signs Point to Assassination Attempt — FULL SHOW 5/19/24





Courtesy of The Alex Jones Show

banned.video









Alex Jones breaks down the mysterious helicopter crash involving Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi and top officials in Azerbaijan on Sunday and how it’s sparking fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East. We’ll also discuss disturbing videos out of the Congo showing children being pushed into slavery at Communist Chinese mines.





https://banned.video/watch?id=664ab2fd497427723e367ef1





🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥

🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10, 11 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.

🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.

🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥

🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.

🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥

🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥

🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥

🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥

🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥

https://www.linuxmint.com/





http://shotcut.org/





The Alex Jones Show, Infowars, Alex Jones, nor any guest, are not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene





Telegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday





It's amazing the way 'they' have taken the common cold and turned it into an industry, a slavery.





🔥FOR MORE INFO ABOUT LINUX WATCH “Switch to Linux? The Real Privacy OS”

https://odysee.com/@RobBraxmanTech:6/switchtolinux:9?r=6PXb7bAtbG7tB7S3iXPndnUXFsSJTj55





🔥The CCP (Chinese Communist Party) must be destroyed at all costs it is the cancer destroying the earth.

🔥Jesus Christ will destroy the CCP.

🔥God will destroy the WEF (World Economic Forum).