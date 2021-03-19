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"Right Now' Special - Gareth Icke Talks To Save Our Rights UK Founder Louise Creffield About The Policing Bill Targeting Peaceful Protests
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120 views • March 19, 2021
Right Now is a news and current affairs show, due to launch on April 16th at www.ickonic.com.
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=6054f0be14a1fc51682e5b52
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=6054f0be14a1fc51682e5b52
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