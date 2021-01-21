Following the Science? Don't Make Me Laugh.

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Thank you for all your support and kind comments. Unfortunately, anonymous trolls have been very active promoting the hoax and vaccine so comments have to be disabled when the trolls are especially active.. I know you will understand. I am not providing any platform for these people, who already have control of main stream media.