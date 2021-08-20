How Can Cash Patients and Doctors Find Each Other?

Sidney Haitoff – CEO - MisheWith the Affordable Care Act's insurance offerings forcing families and small business workers to pay exorbitant deductibles, most people have had to learn how to shop on price. Many doctors, on the other hand, are frustrated over the hassle of relying on insurance reimbursement for income or employment in hospitals for a steady income. Patients are blown away from becoming cash shoppers at how discounted cash prices are. Doctors love the immediacy of cash payment and the freedom they gain from no longer having to rely on dictates from third parties. Why can't health reform complete this dynamic by relying on a cash system that pleases both consumer and producer?Mr. Haitoff had done this, via the power of price transparency, consumerism, and tech. A 10-year veteran of the industry who has worked with thousands of providers nationwide on profitability, Sidney has created the marketplace to bring healing to healthcare's most valuable stakeholders - providers and consumers.