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PASSIVE Income WHILE YOU SLEEP by Helping Others Be Able to Afford Nose-to-Tail Eating & a Surf 'n Turf and Paleo- & Keto-friendly (But Glyphosate-UNfriendly) Meal
FreedomFrom9to5.org
FreedomFrom9to5.org
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Video going over how to minimize exposure to glyphosate, detox it, & a meal to counter some of its effects that's also rich in pre- & probiotics, collagen & glycine, & magnesium & other minerals by Danny "The Glyphosate Guy" Tseng, author of the e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing” @ any of

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup

https://bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxRoundup101

https://tinyurl.com/AvoidRoundup

tinyurl.com/GlyphosateGuide

https://bit.ly/DetoxRoundup

Learn more by watching videos at:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/glyphosateguy

To view all the things mentioned (& much MORE) all on 1 document, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

tinyurl.com/DisruptHealthcare

tinyurl.com/TheGreatestMedicineOfAll

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma

To be able to afford to eat only organic & Glyphosate Residue-Free Certified by living 100% off PASSIVE &/or RESIDUAL income WHILE U SLEEP as a BIG business SYSTEMS owner, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom

, watch 

https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom

, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave me a VM at

786.441.2727

c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975

To get 22 trace minerals that are most likely being binded out of you by glyphosate with a sea salt that's CONFIRMED to be free of ALL microplastics, visit:

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxiSalt

(should redirect to:

https://Bio-mats.com/danny OR https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng)

by

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithBiomat

OR

https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway

To read a blog about how natural hypochlorous acid can help in reducing pesticides on your food, visit:

https://tryhypo.com/blogs/blog/how-to-use-mother-nature-to-reduce-toxic-pesticides-on-your-food/?ref=howtodieofnothing

View COVID-19 test results, their pool flyer, & MORE at:

https://Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer

$AVE 10% by applying code:

HOWTODIEOFNOTHING

at https://bit.ly/TryHypo

OR

TryHypo.com

View 35 Benefits & Reasons to Become a HypoChlorous Customer & Affiliate at any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/WhyJoinTryHypo

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveAndResidualIncome

tinyurl.com/DisruptTheCleaningIndustry

Since glyphosate is believed to suppress the activation of Vit. D, BOOST your Vit. D3 levels w/ the world's FIRST 95% narrowband ultraviolet B vitamin D lamp by:

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaVitaminDLamp

OR

https://lumanova.com/products/luma-d-light?bg_ref=wExieyse3v

To get a discount on this & their higher-ticket items, enter code

DANNY

To get a discount on their lower-priced items from Sleeping Bags down, enter code

howtodieofnothing

View a presentation at any of

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPowerpoint

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPresentation

tinyurl.com/95percentUVBlampPowerpoint

To help others reduce their risk for all-cause mortality by becoming a LumaNova affiliate, fill-out: https://affiliates.lumanova.com/register?parent=wExieyse3v

OR

https://tinyurl.com/JoinLumaNova

Detox glyphosate w/ humic & fulvic acids by

https://tinyurl.com/BEAMminerals

OR

https://www.beamminerals.com/?oid=4&affid=81

To get Vit. K2 from rendered duck fat, visit my shortened FONDboneBroth affiliate link @

https://tinyurl.com/RoundupFreeBoneBroth

or

https://fondregenerative.com/?ref=myncdfjp

Regeneratively-raised bone broth by:

https://tinyurl.com/KettleAndFire

$10 off Instacart referral link:

https://tinyurl.com/SaveTimeWithInstacart

Highly bio-available fermented multivitamins & more by

http://rwrd.io/ref_2FIJVLY?c

or

https://tinyurl.com/FermentedMultivitamins

This is my shortened $20 OFF NewChapter supplements referral link

Keywords
glyphosateroundupketogenic dietdr stephanie seneffdr jack krusetoxic legacybest paleo meal
Chapters

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