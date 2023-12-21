Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: December 19-20, 2023





▪️December 19, the Israelis conducted an operation in and around Al-Awda Hospital, detaining several hundred people. Also, the IDF press office reported the complete seizure of Jabalia, although there is no objective evidence of this yet.





▪️On the southern flank, IDF forces reached the Baptist Hospital and also destroyed the Hamas monument in the Palestine Square. The Israelis are actively blowing up buildings to create passages to move equipment and prevent Palestinians from making sorties out of the tunnels.





▪️Sporadic fighting continues in the isthmus between the northern and southern parts of the Gaza Strip. At the same time, the IDF increased shelling of the central part of the enclave, indicating preparations for intensified operations in the area.





▪️Heavy fighting continues in Khan Yunis and its surroundings, with artillery and aviation actively shelling the dense urban area. The Israelis are entrenching themselves in the occupied territories and making preparations for the next phase of the offensive for the full capture of Khan Yunis.





▪️In the West Bank, Israeli security forces carry out raids, leading to clashes with the locals. lashes in several major Palestinian towns resulted in the deaths of several residents.





▪️On the Lebanon-Israel border, the sides are exchanging strikes without escalating the situation.

In response to Hezbollah shelling of Israeli targets and facilities, the IDF attacked a dozen settlements in southern Lebanon.





▪️Off the coast of Yemen, the Houthis continue to attack ships to impede shipping in the Red Sea. The Ansar Allah movement has shelled two more cargo ships over the past 24 hours.