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Paul's Pharisaic Cronian doctrines: reincarnation, Melchizedek, legalism - The corruption of John 1:1 and the Greek name Jesus(Jason).
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88 views • July 24, 2021
Excuse my accent, I tend to make mistakes as I talk.
Devoting this video on the corruption of the truth, of Jesus identity/name and of Christianity through Paul, to construct the new religion that helped Judaise the whole world and subtly impose the elements of the Cronian cult as they pave the way to their messiah from David the Antichrist (Jeremiah 33:17-19)
Devoting this video on the corruption of the truth, of Jesus identity/name and of Christianity through Paul, to construct the new religion that helped Judaise the whole world and subtly impose the elements of the Cronian cult as they pave the way to their messiah from David the Antichrist (Jeremiah 33:17-19)
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