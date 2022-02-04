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BASES2017 Katherina Kavungu lecture Entities Energetic Implants
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250 views • February 04, 2022
Katherina Kavunga (Germany) has an extremely successful therapeutic practice in Dublin, and organised the conference as Ground Crew Chief, for The Bases Project.
The aspects of how Energetic life forms can take over or access the human body is well known in the appropriate disciplines. So called alien implants are necessarily a mechanical device, but often an energetic structure.
Thank you to Katherine'as team this event was extremely successful, despite the sabotage forcing us to move after the first night.
25,000 viewed the event live via live-stream, from the Talbot Hotel in south Dublin.
The aspects of how Energetic life forms can take over or access the human body is well known in the appropriate disciplines. So called alien implants are necessarily a mechanical device, but often an energetic structure.
Thank you to Katherine'as team this event was extremely successful, despite the sabotage forcing us to move after the first night.
25,000 viewed the event live via live-stream, from the Talbot Hotel in south Dublin.
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