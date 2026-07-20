Binders and Specificity in Toxin Removal | TBD Fit Podcast

https://drchrisshade.com/if-detox-feels-miserable-this-is-why-tbd-fit-podcast-episode-32

Dr. Daniel Chille: Your binders-that's what we use with a very high degree of efficacy-and I think you're probably best in class and probably known for. Highlight some of the ingredients or kind of your binders when you're using them, how you're using them.

Chris Shade, PhD: People tend to throw around the term binders like any binder binds all things. It's just like let's level up our chemistry a little bit. Lots of different toxins with lots of different fundamental chemistries. Well, some are very polar. Some are nonpolar. There's oil-like ones. There's watery ones. Lots of different toxins. And binders have what's called a specificity. A high specificity means a little bit of binder gets a lot of toxins. And a low specificity is a lot of binder gets a little bit of toxin. So if you have a lot of different classes of chemical toxins, you're going to need a lot of classes of binder. Activated charcoal is a very broad one. It's very strong on some things, okay on others. The zeolites and bentonite clays. There's a lot of things they bind really well. Some things they don't bind so well. Then there's chitosan, is a molecular mimic of Wellcore that's used in all Richie Shoemaker's mold and biotoxin binding protocols. So you've got charcoal, you've got zeolites and clays, you've got chitosan. Then you have IMD, our special metal binder. That's all the thiols and the little silica. And then there's some acacia gum. Some of the formulas have modified citrus pectin in it. So some of that stuff is more for healing the gut lining and being a prebiotic; these are bifidobacteria, especially acacia gum. Great gum. It's an arabino galactan, kind of like the larch extract that people are using. So it's a slow burn. It doesn't make you fart, and it feeds bifidobacteria.

05/06/2026 -“If Detox Feels Miserable, This Is Why" ft. Dr. Chris Shade | TBD Fit Podcast Episode 32: https://youtu.be/RQbVdjPq7h4