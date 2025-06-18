BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What Happened To Building 7? | From An Architect's Point Of View | Richard Gage | Talking Politics
RichardGage911
RichardGage911Checkmark Icon
41 followers
51 views • 14 hours ago

#Building7 #RichardGage #911Truth #TalkingPolitics #TwinTowersMystery #WTC7Collapse #September11 #ConspiracyOrTruth #9_11Unfolded #AE911Truth #WTC7Mystery #TruthMovement #ArchitectsForTruth #InsideJobDebate #Building7Explained


What really happened to World Trade Center Building 7 on September 11, 2001? In this eye-opening episode of Talking Politics, renowned architect and 9/11 truth advocate Richard Gage shares his expert analysis and evidence that challenges the official narrative.


While the fall of the Twin Towers captured global attention, the mysterious collapse of WTC 7 a 47-story building that wasn't struck by a plane has fueled decades of speculation. Was it a result of fire, or something much more deliberate?


Why Building 7 is the most overlooked part of 9/11

Structural anomalies and evidence from architects and engineers

Richard Gages insights as founder of Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth

Implications for truth, transparency, and accountability


Watch with an open mind.

Like, Comment your thoughts, and Subscribe for more uncensored discussions on Talking Politics.


Building 7 collapse, Richard Gage 9/11, WTC 7 mystery, Twin Towers truth, Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth, 9/11 conspiracy theories, Building 7 explained, what happened to WTC7, 9/11 building collapse analysis, AE911Truth Richard Gage, Talking Politics 9/11, hidden truth 9/11, Building 7 fire or demolition


Welcome to Federal Post, Pakistans emerging digital news platform highlighting women's empowerment, entrepreneurship, social issues, politics, justice reforms, economy, and digital innovation. Subscribe for impactful stories and insightful podcasts shaping Pakistans future.


Follow us on social media:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FederalPost

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Federal.Post1

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/federalpostofficial/?hl=en

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/Federal_Post

Tiktok: https://tiktok.com/@federalpost


#FederalPost #PakistanNews

CSID: 6e66674d742656bf

interviewtruth911
