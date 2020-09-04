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2095-6PM Enemies list? State Dept monitored 13 Americans’ social media in possible legal violation
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4 views • September 04, 2020
undefinedTHE PETE SANTILLI SHOW #2095
TUESDAY - SEPTEMBER 01, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Link: https://evault.video/view?l=2946634308 


2095-6PM Enemies list? State Dept monitored 13 Americans’ social media in possible legal violation

CONFIRMED: Judicial Watch Docs Show US Embassy in Ukraine and Crooked Ambassador Yovanovitch Spied on US Conservatives  --  In October 2019 House Democrats called in fired US Ambassador Marie Yovanovich to testify in their sham impeachment proceedings.   Judicial Watch announced on Tuesday that it received 372 pages of records from the U.S. Department of State that confirm prior Judicial Watch reporting that the Ukraine Embassy under then-Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch monitored, in potential violation of law, Donald Trump, Jr. Rudy Giuliani, and major journalists on Twitter on their commentary on Ukraine, “Biden-Burisma 2020”, and George Soros.  2095-6PM Enemies list? State Dept monitored 13 Americans’ social media in possible legal violation – The Pete Santilli Show   https://bit.ly/3gRr5AV  
GUEST: Clint Lorance is a former Army Infantry Officer and Paratrooper sent to Fort Leavenworth military prison in 2013 for ordering his Paratroopers to defend themselves against the Taliban in Afghanistan.  After 6 years of imprisonment, President Donald Trump reviewed the exculpatory evidence that was withheld by corrupt Obama-era prosecutors and issued a full pardon.   Clint is a graduate of the University of North Texas, a political analyst, and tours the country speaking to organizations about resilience, leadership and communication.  https://stolenhonorbook.com/

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