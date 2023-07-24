YouTuber Jenny Apple: Scan Results Show I Only Have 6 Months to Live - CA (Jul'23)

Vaccinated- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sHDhLQOxM6c&t=156s

DIAGNOSIS: March 19th, 2021 Stage IIIA Non Small Cell Lung Cancer (Non-Smoking). February 2022 Stage IV Non Small Cell Lung Cancer (spreading to Brain, and other parts of lung and lymph nodes)

Gene Mutation EGFR with Exon 20 Insertion

TREATMENTS: Received or currently Receiving

2021: 8 Rounds of Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and Paclitaxel) with 30 concurrent radiation treatments to chest and lung

Failed Immunotherapy directly after Chemo and Radiation (Durvalumab, 1 round)

2022: Chemotherapy: 10 rounds of Chemotherapy (Carboplatin, Alimta, and Avastin)

6 with Carboplatin, 4 without Targeted Brain Radiation (Completed)

CURRENT TREATMENT: I am on a clinical trial for my specific gene mutation

Mirrored - Sudden Death

