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FBI Loses Laptop!
Lori Colley
Lori Colley
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110 views • March 30, 2022
March 29, 2022 - From “Spook who cried wolf” legislation aimed at the spies who lied about Hunter’s computer, to FBI losing Hunter's computer, to child sex groomers at Disney lashing out at FL Governor DeSantis, it’s been an information-packed day. Let’s take the stories and their broader implications one-by-one and see how our prayers for full disclosure are being answered.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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