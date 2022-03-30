FBI Loses Laptop!

March 29, 2022 - From “Spook who cried wolf” legislation aimed at the spies who lied about Hunter’s computer, to FBI losing Hunter's computer, to child sex groomers at Disney lashing out at FL Governor DeSantis, it’s been an information-packed day. Let’s take the stories and their broader implications one-by-one and see how our prayers for full disclosure are being answered.Thanks for watching and praying! See newsletter for all source work.Be sure to subscribe to get Praying Citizen newsletter:Website:prayingcitizen.comAll newsletters posted on website: prayingcitizen.comCopyright DisclaimerUnder Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.