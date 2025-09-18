Questions Arise Over 'Tyler Robinson' Texts

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Something Is Very Wrong With Tyler Robinson’s “Confession”
* The official narrative around Tyler Robinson’s alleged text confession is collapsing under its own contradictions — and the backlash is only getting louder.
* ABC’s Matt Gutman bizarrely tried to frame the alleged messages as a “touching” love story, but the details raise disturbing new questions.
* The texts read more like a script than a real exchange. Robinson supposedly vowed to take his secret to the grave, yet left a confession note under his keyboard that then disappeared.
* He also “confessed” in long, traceable texts that conveniently echoed every official talking point: a rifle wrapped in a towel, engraved bullets, a clothing change, even clearing a decoy suspect.
* On top of that, investigators say they found a screwdriver with his DNA — raising the question of why he’d dismantle and reassemble the rifle if his goal was to leave no trace.
* The deeper you dig, the stranger it gets.
The Vigilant Fox | Daily Pulse (17 September 2025)