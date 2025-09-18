Something Is Very Wrong With Tyler Robinson’s “Confession”

* The official narrative around Tyler Robinson’s alleged text confession is collapsing under its own contradictions — and the backlash is only getting louder.

* ABC’s Matt Gutman bizarrely tried to frame the alleged messages as a “touching” love story, but the details raise disturbing new questions.

* The texts read more like a script than a real exchange. Robinson supposedly vowed to take his secret to the grave, yet left a confession note under his keyboard that then disappeared.

* He also “confessed” in long, traceable texts that conveniently echoed every official talking point: a rifle wrapped in a towel, engraved bullets, a clothing change, even clearing a decoy suspect.

* On top of that, investigators say they found a screwdriver with his DNA — raising the question of why he’d dismantle and reassemble the rifle if his goal was to leave no trace.

* The deeper you dig, the stranger it gets.





The Vigilant Fox | Daily Pulse (17 September 2025)

