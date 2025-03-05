BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
HEALING SCHOOL - 2025-03-08 God Will Bless You When You Obey _ Teaching From 2008-01-12 Part 1
TheLivingSaviorMinistries
TheLivingSaviorMinistries
1 follower
Follow
9 views • 1 month ago

THE LIVING SAVIOR MINISTRIES

 

We are a Full Gospel Healing Church located in Argyle, Texas.  Pastor Thurman Scrivner teaches how to use God’s word for healing.  If you or a loved one needs healing or are suffering from any sickness, please enjoy our teachings, or call us to order postage paid free teachings.  You may also order them from our website at www.tlsm.org.  All of our teachings are free and designed for the Glory of the Lord.  If you need prayer, please do not hesitate to reach out.  God Bless You & Your Family! 

 

BRIGHTEON =  https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thelivingsaviorministries/home

 

BITCHUTE    =  https://old.bitchute.com/channel/xhSVu86ksmog/

 

RUMBLE       =  https://rumble.com/user/TheLivingSaviorMinistries

 

ODYSEE        =  https://odysee.com/@The_Living_Savior_Ministries:3?view=home

Keywords
cancergodjesushealingdiseasesicknesssozojesus savesbiblical healingthurman scrivner
