Matthew 13:1-17 “The Perfect Sovereignty of God”

As we finished up chapter 12 last week, we saw that good fruit comes from a broken heart where as bad fruit comes from a hardened prideful heart. We also recognized that without Jesus, no matter what we do to try to produce good fruit, we still can only produce what comes from the natural state of man which is his sinful nature. We have to be born again into the spiritual man, dying to the sinful nature and pursuing the Father through Jesus, which is the only way for redemption. We continued to see the leaders of Israel rejecting Jesus, asking for a sign, but Jesus told them that only an evil and adulterous generation seeks a sign, and He would give them no sign except the sign of Jonah. Finally last week we saw that we as believers are adopted into the kingdom of God and we are all brothers and sisters in the Lord. This week, we will see Jesus speaking in parables, and why He teaches in this manner.